Loews Miami Beach undergoes $50 million renovation

(WSVN) - The South Beach Wine and Food Festival turns 16 this year! And for its sweet 16, why not give the host hotel a makeover? We checked out the $50 million renovation at Loews Miami Beach Hotel.

The South Beach Wine and Food Festival is getting ready to kick off its 16th year, and for the 16th year, the Loews Miami Beach is the host hotel — but it looks a whole lot different than you’re used to.

Chris Van Vliet: “What’s new here?”

Linda Villafane: “We’re very excited. The Loews Miami Beach Hotel just completed an awesome $50 million dollar renovation, so everything is new.”

And you see that newness from the second you walk in.

Linda Villafane: “The lobby is a lot more spacious, a lot more airy. The color palette completely changed. We have a fabulous new art installation behind the check-in desk. We changed everything to make it more sophisticated, more modern and just a more comfortable experience for our guests.”

All 780 rooms have been redone from top to bottom.

Linda Villafane: “We’ve got brand-new bathrooms, brand-new furnishings. You’re going to see completely new colors. It’s very bright, very comfortable.”

The changes aren’t just on the inside.

Linda Villafane: “Our pool deck is completely redone. We did everything new. We built new, adult-only cabanas. We have a new pool restaurant as well, that services the entire pool, our cabanas and our beach area.”

And don’t worry, they’ve taken care of your appetite, too. There’s also a new lobby bar and restaurant featuring items from local vendors — a program Loews calls “Flavor Miami.”

Frederic Delaire, Executive Chef: “Sometimes our guests don’t have time to experience all of the Miami scene and the flavor, so we bring the flavor to them here.”

