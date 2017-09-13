Le’Veon Bell tweet leads to Dairy Queen gig for a day

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers’ running back Le’Veon Bell jokingly tweeted during his preseason contract holdout that he might have to apply for a job at Dairy Queen.

On Tuesday, Dairy Queen obliged.

Bell spent some time at the chain’s New Kensington store — about 20 miles (32.2 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh — learning how to make Blizzards and other treats.

Bell says his one-day gig was “harder than I thought it was going to be” and that he doesn’t think “this job is any easier than my job, and I don’t think my job is any easier than their job.”

Thank you @DairyQueen for teaching me how to make my favorite Blizzard treat and allowing my mom and I to be apart of the DQ family today! pic.twitter.com/W2zeaVqFn6 — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) September 13, 2017

Jared Abraham, who co-owns the store, says Dairy Queen reached out to Bell after his tweet. Abraham says, “As excited as we were to have him, he seemed just as excited.”

Steelers Le'Veon Bell completes his job interview @DairyQueen in New Kensington Tuesday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/E0z3yJILb2 — Matt Freed (@mattfreedpghpg) September 12, 2017

