Jennifer Hudson obtains protection order against ex-fiance

CHICAGO (AP) — Jennifer Hudson has obtained an order of protection against her former fiance David Otunga.

Police in suburban Chicago say Otunga was removed from the couple’s home in Burr Ridge, Illinois, Thursday night after being notified of the order. Burr Ridge Police Chief John Madden tells The Associated Press Otunga “left the residence without incident.”

Tracy Rizzo, the attorney for the former WWE star, says Hudson petitioned for the order “in an effort to gain an unfair advantage in the custody dispute” involving the former couple’s 8-year-old son. Rizzo says Otunga “has never abused or harassed” Hudson. Rizzo calls the protection order “meritless” and says Hudson made “false allegations” against him.

Hudson’s representative didn’t immediately return a request for comment Friday.

