Jackie Chan seeks vengeance in ‘The Foreigner’

Jackie Chan continued the surprises when he sat down with Chris earlier today. There was much more singing than expected, and this time it wasn’t from Chris.

While our interview was a lot of fun, his new movie “The Foreigner” is Jackie’s most serious role yet.

Jackie Chan (as Quan Ngoc Minh): “Mr. Hennessy, please find out the names of the bombers.”

Pierce Brosnan (as Liam Hennessy): “I work for the government, not terrorists.”

Jackie Chan steps out of his comfort zone in “The Foreigner,” but during our conversation, it was all about the comfort.

Jackie Chan: [singing]

Chris Van Vliet: “Wow, just diving right into it!”

Jackie Chan: “Yeah!”

In the movie, Jackie plays a father out for revenge after his daughter is killed in a terrorist attack.

But don’t let that explosion fool you. This is Jackie’s most dramatic role ever.

Jackie Chan: “I’m not young anymore, I cannot continue to do this funny face.”

Sure he’s an action legend, but he’s not just about the action.

Jackie Chan: “These days the cut — it makes you more powerful. So that’s why I want to turn into an actor who can fight. Not a fighter who can act.”

“The Foreigner” is a big change from Jackie’s most successful film — “Rush Hour.”

Chris Tucker (as Carter): “Do you understand the words that are coming out of my mouth?”

Jackie Chan: “After I make ‘Rush Hour’ and finished, I went back to Hong Kong. I tell my colleague, ‘I made a terrible movie.’ Then suddenly I got a phone call, ‘Wow, the movie is a success around the world.’ I still don’t understand.”

Whether he gets it or not doesn’t matter — those movies are a hit. And now Jackie’s ready to do “Rush Hour 4.” He just needs to convince Chris Tucker — or maybe not.

Jackie Chan: “If Chris Tucker, tomorrow, doesn’t agree, it doesn’t matter. Beginning of the movie, funeral — he dies.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Spoiler alert.”

Jackie Chan: “Chris! Hurry up before you get too old.”

When they do make “Rush Hour 4,” maybe Jackie can sing the theme song like he did for “The Foreigner.”

Sure, we don’t know what he’s singing, but he has a great voice. And since we started the interview with singing, let’s end with it too.

Jackie Chan: “You’re always on my mind. You’re always on my mind. Wise man sing.”

Chris Van Vliet: “This is amazing.”

“The Foreigner” explodes into theaters Friday, Oct. 13.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.