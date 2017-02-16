Hometown girl Charlotte McKinney is Ocean Drive’s newest cover girl

Ocean Drive Magazine has a new cover girl, and this one is no stranger to the 305. February’s issue is all about Charlotte McKinney. We caught up with the blonde bombshell and she definitely proved that sometimes, good things are worth waiting for.

Charlotte McKinney, cover girl: “This is a cover I feel like really is close to home for me, and just really fits me and who I am.”

For supermodel Charlotte McKinney, being Ocean Drive’s February covergirl is a wish come true.

Charlotte McKinney: “Growing up in Florida, it’s been an iconic magazine and it’s always been a dream of mine.”

The mag celebrated with a party at Byblos on Miami Beach in her honor. It was also a bit of a welcome home party.

Charlotte McKinney: “Growing up and going out, and you know the great life and just the great energy of Miami.”

But Charlotte’s road to stardom wasn’t easy.

Charlotte McKinney: “I spent a really long time trying to model in Miami and I really didn’t have much luck. This was a market that didn’t really like my curves.”

But being this month’s covergirl brings her career full circle.

Charlotte McKinney: “For me, this is kind of that journey I went through two years of not working. For me, this kinda is my ‘I did it.'”

As for the Ocean Drive shoot…

Charlotte McKinney: “We just had a really fun day. It was full of laughs and amazing clothes, great stylists, hair and makeup, so it was a really fun day.”

Not to mention those over the knee show stoppers.

Charlotte McKinney: “Love those boots, need those.”

But her favorite style was the final result.

Charlotte McKinney: “My favorite look, I mean, it has to be the cover. I think they picked one of the best looks.”

She’s not just a pretty face. Charlotte hopes to help others see their beauty despite the naysayers.

Charlotte McKinney: “Nowadays on social media, everyone’s so harsh and kids are so cruel. If I can be a voice to that, it’s real awesome.”

And since she knows the 305 so well, we had to ask about her favorite spots on the town.

Charlotte McKinney: “Milos, WALL for fella beach Tuesdays and The Setai Hotel. I love everything here. The air feels so good, I feel like I’m home. It’s so nice.”

