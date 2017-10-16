Every year, hundreds of women hit the pavement in high heels for Glam-A-THON’s The Strut, and Deco’s Lynn Martinez is one of them. Lynn loves hosting the event and stepping into the right shoe for the best cause: raising money for cancer research.

Lynn Martinez (to Tammy Gail): “You and I have been doing this for 11 years now.”

For more than a decade, I’ve been putting my best foot forward, raising money to fight breast cancer. And I’ve been doing it step by step with Tammy Gail, the woman who started the Glam-A-THON after surviving breast cancer herself.

Lynn Martinez: “One of the things I love about Glam-A-THON is that it’s fun and you can get dressed up and it’s for a good cause, and this has got such a great feeling here.”

Glam-A-THON’s annual event raises thousands of dollars and puts the fun in fundraising.

Tammy Gail: “Everyone is putting on their high heels. I know you have some fancy kicks on.”

Lynn Martinez: “I do.”

Last week, I showed you my top three shoe options on Deco, and now it’s time to reveal my choice.

Ta-da! These gorgeous, sexy heels.

Teams full of divas strut their stuff every year in Fort Lauderdale. Based on fundraising success and the size of their dreams, there’s always a queen and king crowned by a panel of judges.

And hey, that’s 7’s meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez judging.

While the event is glamorous and fun, it’s really about the ladies battling the disease.

Mayra Neivez: “I’m very grateful to God that I was able to survive cancer, and I feel very welcome, and I’m glad that my family and my kids and my friends can come here to support me and to say thank you to life.”

And moments like these: Last year, I met Sonja Velasquez, who was going through chemotherapy. Fast forward one year later, and…

Sonja Velasquez: “We’re doing better. All the tests have been clear, so they show that there’s no more cancer cells.”

Survivors like Sonja are proof that The Strut is a step in the right direction when it comes to finding a cure.

Lynn Martinez: “You feel the love, Sonja?”

Sonja Velasquez: “Yes, I feel the love, definitely.”

