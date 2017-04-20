‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ hit purple carpet for world premiere

(WSVN) - If you think the galaxy just stays safe on its own, think again, my friends! We have guardians for that — “Guardians of the Galaxy,” if you will. They landed in Hollywood Wednesday night for the world premiere of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”

Fans in Hollywood screaming their excitement as the cast of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” hit the purple carpet for the world premiere.

Chris Pratt: “We’re just so thrilled to get to come back. The first movie got a great response, and there were really high expectations, and I think we met them.”

Chris Pratt posed for photos with wife Anna Faris, Zoe Saldana stunned in sequins, Dave Bautista got his flex on, and Vin Diesel made it a family affair.

Vin Diesel: “It’s such a special character. It’s the first premiere I’ve ever been able to take the kids to, so it’s exciting.”

Marvel fans have been waiting three years for a “Guardians” sequel, and the cast says they won’t be disappointed.

Chris Pratt: “There are a lot of surprises, a ton of emotion and some serious laughter.”

Dave Bautista: “All we really have to do is say, you guys been waiting, here it is, man. We’re so proud of it. We can’t wait for you to see it.”

“Vol. 2” picks up a few months after the first movie, with Chris Pratt’s character, Star-Lord, struggling to keep his newfound family together — and fighting off an enemy who is threatening to destroy the entire galaxy.

Chris Pratt (as Star-Lord): “So we’re saving the galaxy again? Yep.”

Chris Pratt: “Everybody loved the soundtrack the first time. They won’t be disappointed this time. I was listening to some of the songs from the movie in the car on the way here. They’re just really great songs.”

Vin Diesel: “I’m such a big fan of the film and the franchise and the cast and of Marvel.”

Chris Pratt (as Star-Lord): “Is that a rifle?”

Zoe Saldana (as Gamora): “You don’t know what a rifle looks like?”

The theme for this movie is “more.”

Zoe Saldana: “This movie is more special than the first one. There’s more of everything. There’s more jokes, more drama, more laughs, more action.”

Karen Gillan (as Nebula): “All you do is yell at each other. You are not friends.”

Dave Bautista (as Drax): “No, we’re family.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” opens in theaters May 5.

