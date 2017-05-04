Golden margaritas at Cantina La Veinte

From the enchiladas to the margaritas — Cinco de Mayo is always a good time. And one spot in the 305 may just have your golden ticker to this year’s celebration.

This Cinco de Mayo, forget your typical margarita. Cantina La Veinte in Brickell is serving up gold.

Jose Lopez: “We wanted to bring to Miami something sexy, something new, something with a twist.”

The golden margarita costs $25 and it’s got all the goods.

Jose Lopez: “It’s made with organic agave, lime juice, crystal aged Allaire Tequila and we top it off with edible gold at the end.”

Gold? As in 24K Magic?

It sure is.

And this margarita looks like it tastes as good as it sounds.

Customer: “I mean, it’s gold. It’s great, cheers.”

If you need a little more heat, Cantina la Veinte is ready to light your fire — with their flaming shots.

Customer: “It has Bailey’s with eler rum , I topped it off with a little 151, added some cinnamon topped off with fire… bomb.”

The restaurant isn’t just firing up tricks behind the bar.

One of their hot food items offered at the festivities is their Tostada de Tuna.

Jose Lopez: “It’s basically sashimi tuna topped with our creme avocado with a tortilla chip on the bottom:”

And of course no Mexican fiesta is complete without a mariachis.

Jose Lopez: “We’re gonna have ’em live. They’re gonna be playing from tableside, the bar, walking around singing songs that are very Mexican culture. You have to experience it to be able to describe it.”

It’s a taste of ole Mexico right here in the 305.

Customer: “It’s like a movie. People come, they have a great time, they start having shots, the mariachis, the atmosphere. It’s gonna be a big party.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Cantina La Veinte

495 Brickell Ave.

Miami, FL 33131

(786) 623-6135

http://www.cantinala20.com/

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.