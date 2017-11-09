Get pampered at Peace Love N Blowouts

No matter what the occasion, attending a funeral or getting our teeth cleaned, the number one requirement for Shireen and Lynn is that they look cute. And thankfully to help out, there’s a new spot in the 954 making it easy to be at your best — inside and out.

If you’ve been searching for a place to be pampered, look no further than Peace Love N Blowouts.

Beatrice Zuluaga, owner, Peace Love N Blowouts: “Peace Love N Blowouts is a blow dry bar and a smoothie bar at the same time.”

From the day the doors opened, the team behind this Fort Lauderdale destination was determined to be different.

Beatrice Zuluaga: “One of the reasons why I incorporated smoothies and raw juices into the blow dry bar is because I got to know our clients, and just so many people are incorporating a different lifestyle, a lot healthier, cleaner eating.”

You can get all sorts of good stuff to sip on while you’re enjoying your beauty regimen.

And if you’re hungry, chow down on these healthy offerings.

Beatrice Zuluaga: “We have the acai bowls, we have Buddha bowls with yogurt and almonds.”

The bar is fast becoming a place to hook up.

Beatrice Zuluaga: “Sometimes we have people coming in, and not just for the blow dry bar. We actually encourage people to come in and hang out, just meet somebody for a first date.”

Of course, you want to look hot for that first date. Don’t worry. They’ve got you covered.

Beatrice Zuluaga: “So we not only offer blowouts, fabulous blowouts, but we also offer eyelash extensions for our customers as well.”

You’d think being a blow dry bar and a smoothie bar would be enough, but no, it’s part boutique as well.

Beatrice Zuluaga: “So the boutique is actually pretty interesting, because it’s clothing that I like to travel the world to bring in clothing from my travels. And I bring in clothes, and the customers buy them from us.”

It doesn’t matter how old you are or what look you’re after. At Peace Love N Blowouts, everyone leaves looking and feeling great.

Marlene, customer: “And I get my hair done here once a week, get my smoothie. Everyone’s so nice. The staff is amazing. I refer everyone here.”

For more information on prices and services offered at Peace Love N Blowouts, check out the link below.

FOR MORE INFO:

Peace Love N Blowouts

2400 E. Oakland Park Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306

(954) 564-3630

https://www.peacelovenblowouts.com/

