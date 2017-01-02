Former ‘Hills’ star Lauren Conrad announces pregnancy

Lauren Conrad is celebrating the new year by announcing she’s expecting a baby.

The 30-year-old former star of MTV’s “Laguna Beach” and “The Hills” posted a picture of her sonogram on Instagram on Monday with the note, “I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet.”

Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet… A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:57am PST

This will be the first child for Conrad and her 36-year-old musician husband, William Tell. The couple married in 2014.

Since leaving TV, Conrad has worked as a fashion designer and launched a homeware line.

Taking a walk down memory lane today: https://t.co/OBDypyc5v7 pic.twitter.com/320K0KpZM5 — Lauren Conrad (@LaurenConrad) December 28, 2016

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.