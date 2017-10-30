‘Fixer Upper’ stars rebuild Hurricane Harvey victim’s home in Houston

HOUSTON, TX (WSVN) — “Fixer Upper” duo Chip and Joanna Gaines helped rebuild a home for a Hurricane Harvey victim.

Eighty-one-year-old Doris Davis got the surprise of a lifetime when the couple showed up at her doorstep to give her a new home.

“God has been so good to me,” Davis said. “This is my first time crying. I’ve never shed a tear. I was just so overjoyed.”

Chip and Joanna Gaines visited Northeast Houston to help reconstruct Davis’ house with the help of Exxon Mobile and Rebuilding Together Houston.

“We’ll all do our part,” Chip said. “I have a feeling that Houston is gonna bounce back and be better than ever.”

Since Hurricane Harvey hit, Davis has been living with family. Her house was badly damaged after getting several feet of water inside.

She knew she wouldn’t be able to move back into her home without help, and thankfully, the Gaines’ know a thing or two about fixing up houses.

“I feel very special,” she said. “You never know people’s hearts, what people will do for you. I’m just feeling so blessed.”

Chip and Joanna are also moving on in their lives after deciding to leave “Fixer Upper” at the end of the fifth season.

“We’ve had four babies right before the show started,” Chip said. “And then we’ve had zero babies since the show started, so for me, I’m really excited to go back and try to maybe make some more babies.”

“We have different answers,” Joanna laughed.

HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” is back for it’s fifth and last season on Nov. 21.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.