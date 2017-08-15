Fancy SoFlo cakes catch celeb attention

You know what goes good with wine or coffee? Cake! Well, we guess cake goes good with anything really, and a South Florida baker is serving up blinged out cakes to an A-list clientele.

From Jennifer Lopez to the Kardashian clan … celebrities are sweet on a South Florida bakery.

Laura Candeau, Divine Delicacies: “Divine Delicacies is a custom cake bakery located here in Miami, and we are known for making our clients dream come true.”

What makes this West Dade spot famous? Their famous clientele.

Laura Candeau: “We recently did a cake for Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod and their birthdays in Miami. We made cakes for Pitbull, Dwyane Wade, Gloria Estefan, Floyd Mayweather.”

For stars, the bigger, the blingier, the better.

Laura Candeau: “When it comes to celebrities cakes, they want things flashy with crystals, and it has to be really big and over the top.”

This 305 sweet shop doesn’t only cater to celebs.

Laura Candeau: “Something special about us is that locals can shop here, celebrity clients — we make cakes for everyone.”

Their specialty — cakes that defy gravity.

Laura Candeau: “We are known for making our crazy 3D cakes. We can make pretty much any character out of cake. A watch, the Eiffel Tower, anything the client wants, we can pretty much do it.”

From bottles to bags, giant cakes to giraffes, Devine Delicacies is up for the challenge.

Laura Candeau: “Our clients come with ideas, and we just make it happen.”

The cakes look good — and with flavors like red velvet, guava and vanilla, these made-to-order masterpieces taste good too.

Laura Candeau: “We are known for the cake being extra moist because of the rum we put on the cake.”

You may not get an invite to a celebrity’s birthday bash, but the icing on the cake is — at your next party, you can get the same sweet treats as your favorite famous person.

Laura Candeau: “It’s very flattering because they could get any cake in the world, and they choose us. It’s very special.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Divine Delicacies

1659 SW 107th Ave.

Miami, FL 33165

(305) 554-4446

http://www.ddcakes.com/

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.