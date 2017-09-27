‘Empire’ and ‘Star’ start new seasons with crossover episode

What happens when two of FOX’s most popular shows collide? A whole lot of sassiness, that’s what. “Empire” and “Star” premiere tonight with a special crossover episode featuring Cookie and Carlotta. Oh boy, things are about to get crazy.

Taraji P. Henson (as Cookie Lyon): “You and me, we gotta come together.”

Queen Latifah (as Carlotta Brown): “That’ll be real good.”

“Empire” and “Star.”

Jussie Smollett: “‘Empire’ shows the glory and the problems within success. Whereas ‘Star’ shows the climb to success.”

Both shows about music make their long-awaited season premieres tonight!

Queen Latifah (as Carlotta Brown): “You wearing that dress, Cookie.”

Taraji P. Henson (as Cookie Lyon): “Were you in that girl group — that duo with that white girl?”

But that’s not all…

Jussie Smollett: “I think of ‘Star’ as like ‘Empire’s’ little sister.”

The two powerhouse shows coming together for a special crossover episode.

Terrence Howard: “It’s nice for us to have this overlap of ‘Star’ and ‘Empire.'”

“Empire’s” Cookie, played by Taraji P. Henson, and “Star’s” Carlotta, played by Queen Latifah, make a dynamic connection in the season premiere of “Empire.”

The episode is called “Noble Memory” and I don’t think fans are ever going to forget it.

Queen Latifah: “It was amazing working on ‘Empire’ with Terrance and Taraji. They are so funny. They are like an old married couple.”

As both shows celebrate new seasons, the actors say they’ve become like family.

Ryan Destiny: “We really are a family in a way, because we come from the same little dad, Lee Daniels. It’s really cool, I think, even for viewers to see that.”

Will Lucious get his memory back? Will Cookie and Lucious rekindle their love?

And will “Empire” continue its music dominance — well, we’re about to find out!

The big night is just a few minutes away. “Empire” begins right after Deco at 8 p.m., followed by “Star.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.