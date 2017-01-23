Emily Estefan releases debut CD, performs live in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A member of the Estefan family hopes her latest project will be music to your ears as she releases her new CD and performs live in Miami for the first time.

Emily Estefan was born into music royalty, and she’s now tackling the industry that put her parents, Gloria and Emilio, on the map.

“I never make music with the intention of following in their footsteps,” Estefan said. “It’s naturally what comes out.”

The youngest Estefan made a debut album titled “Take Whatever You Want,” which drops next week. The album documents the 22-year-old’s personal journey as she tried to find her voice. “I was afraid to discover my own voice, literally what it sounded like, and the possibility of what I had to say, letting it go freely,” she said.

The music mixes jazz and funk, as well as channels Estefan’s raw emotion.

“The music was created in the most isolated state I’ve ever been in my life, completely alone, between thye hours of midnight and 5:30, 6 a.m., living alone like I’ve never been before,” Estefan said. “It captures such an important time for me that no matter if you like it or not, it’s just honestly so indicative of this journey for me.”

Don’t be fooled by her last name though, the young artist said listeners shouldn’t jump to compare her to her legendary mother. “I do feel like if you find similarities, that’s OK, but it’s my identity,” Estefan said. “My hope as an artist would be that you listen to it without any expectations and do exactly as the title says, which is to take what you want from it.”

As for her hit-making mother, Gloria Estefan can’t contain her pride for her baby girl’s labor of love. “I am nothing but excited to see her grow and get her music out there because I think she’s an amazing artist,” she said. “I think she’s gonna blow us away.”

The night before the album comes out, the 22-year-old will be performing the music live for the first time, right here in Miami.

It means a lot to me. This city has always been home, and the people in it make it that, as well,” Estefan said. “I’m so excited to be able to translate my blood, sweat and tears into our blood, sweat and tears.”

The hit song off the album is available for pre-download on iTunes. For tickets and more music, go to http://theofficialemilyestefan.com.

