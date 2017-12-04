Deco kicks off the holidays at 2017 Winterfest Black Tie Ball

A night of glitz and glamour went down this weekend as Deco kicked the holiday season into high gear. The Winterfest Black Tie Ball over the weekend means the boat parade is just days away.

It’s the party where the drinks are ice cold and the atmosphere is smoking hot.

David Boothe, Winterfest Executive Member: “It’s a kickoff to the holidays. We’re happy to be part of it. It’s exciting, and we’re thrilled to be here.”

The most wonderful time of the year is here!

Nine-hundred guests packed the Hard Rock Live for the 2017 Winterfest Black Tie Ball.

Susan Renneisen, Winterfest Vice President of Community Affairs and Special Events: “It’s light and sound and it’s just so many things that make up a great event.”

Yours truly was honored to emcee this weekend’s gala, marking one week until the main event — the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade this Saturday!

Chris Osceola, Seminole Tribe of Florida: “I think it’s the biggest, best event of the year.”

Shireen Sandoval: “And most glamorous.”

Chris Osceola: “And most glamourous. I mean, look around.”

The room was sparkling, stunning and all decked out for the guys … well, boys.

Lisa Scott-Founds, Winterfest CEO: “We’re so lucky to have this participation from Broadway Across America.”

The boys from the hit Broadway musical, the “Jersey Boys” came to town for a special performance!

Oh what a night … for me try out my Jersey accent.

Shireen Sandoval: “I need a Long Island Iced Tea. Tastes like leather, shoe leather. Right?”

OK, not so much.

Let’s try some moves.

Jersey Boys: “It’s just stepping together and snapping. But instead of just like stepping and snapping, there’s a cool factor.”

Shireen Sandoval: “Oh, I was trying too hard.”

In my defense, I was wearing this beautiful beaded silver gown by Zola Keller.

Zola Keller, designer: “Women love the glam, the glitz, however you want to put it. You feel so much better.”

I do, I do! And speaking of “I do’s…”

Shireen Sandoval: “I’m getting married!”

Ok, enough of me. Back to the performances, which featured a delightful trip down memory lane with The Sugarhill Gang.

And, of course, the evening’s headliners. I prefer to “Walk Like a Woman,” but on this night, it was all about the boys.

You catch the Winterfest Boat Parade on Saturday.

