Lynn thought Chris Hemsworth was magnificent in “Thor: The Dark World.” Especially his abs and his biceps. And his abs. But it turns out Chris wasn’t all that happy with the film. Deco’s god of celluloid Chris Van Vliet is here with what he did to fix that.

The first “Thor” sequel made a ton of money at the box office, but Chris thinks it could have done even better.

Now the god of thunder is back with more … humor.

Thor’s always had issues with his family. But if you thought Loki was bad, now the Asgardian god of thunder has to deal with his evil, more powerful sister in “Thor: Ragnarok.”

The movie hasn’t opened here, but it’s already a hit — bringing in $110 million worldwide in a week.

And this one brings the snark like never before.

Chris Hemsworth: “A lot more humor, and that was the goal from the start after we made Thor 2. I was a bit disappointed in myself. I didn’t feel like I did enough or took it to another place, and I called Kevin Feige and said, ‘Look, if we do another film, it’s got to be different. It’s got to be funnier. The tone has got to change.'”

Chris says he’s just trying to keep up with the Guardians — “Guardians of the Galaxy,” that is.

Chris Hemsworth: “The Guardians were a big influence. They kind of changed it up. Taika, our director, came on board, and he had the same vision as well. So we all sort of collaboratively went, ‘Yeah let’s just break all the rules and reinvent this world and this character.'”

But Thor has more problems than just his sister — like his BFF The Hulk.

Mark Ruffalo: “I was, like, working out, I was in the sun. I was like, I can’t show up on set being a shlub next to this guy. I have to like, you know, I have to bring up my game a little bit here.”

And for newcomers Jeff Goldblum and Tessa Thompson, becoming a part of the Marvel family was a great honor.

Jeff Goldblum: “I’m lucky to be in this one. These Marvel people are special, are very special. They know how to make a big movie, but they want to make good movies, and they know how to make a delicious banquet.”

Tessa Thompson: “That’s the thing about Marvel. You sign up to do one of these movies, and you never know where you will pop up again.”

Thor is set to Hulk-smash the box office this weekend. The predictions say it’ll make around $400 million worldwide by Sunday, which is pretty impressive since the first movie made $449 million in total six years ago.

