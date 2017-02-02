Chill out at Cryo Miami

From creams to pills to plastic surgery, people will go to extreme lengths to take a few years off. But maybe they should just “chill out.” Deco’s Christopher Van Vliet is here to prove the best things in life are “freeze.”

I have done a lot of cool stories in my time at Deco Drive, but this is easily the coolest story I’ve ever done. Literally.

Cryo Miami in Coral Gables is taking cool to a whole new level.

Colton Chase: “We’re going to be using liquid nitrogen to cool the air around you to about -220 degrees Fahrenheit.”

Chris Van Vliet: “The ice man cometh!”

Yep, just like Arnold as Mr. Freeze, being cold never felt so good, and the health benefits of cyrotherapy are huge.

Chris Van Vliet: “So what is the actual science behind this?”

Colton Chase: “We’re basically using the cold temperature to flush out the blood in a specific area, and all then allow the new blood to come in and flush that inflammation or swelling out.”

Cryo Miami says sessions burn between 300-600 calories and can improve sleep.

Chris Van Vliet: “So when I actually go into the machine, that’s what it’s called right, it’s a machine?”

Colton Chase: “We call it the cryo chamber.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Woah! The chamber!”

Colton Chase: “Absolutely.”

Chris Van Vliet: “When I climb into the chamber, what am I going to be feeling?”

Colton Chase: “Well first, you’re going to feel cold.”

It feels particularly cold because you’re not wearing much. Women go in naked while men are encouraged to wear their underwear.

Colton Chase: “We really want men to be comfortable and without the underwear, it can get a little bit uncomfortable.”

Yeah, I know what you’re thinking, and I’m thinking it too… shrinkage. Mm hmm. So after gearing up by stripping down, it’s time to step in.

Chris Van Vliet: “OK! De-robify.”

Colton Chase: “Alright perfect, now we’re going to go.”

Chris Van Vliet: “We’re doing it! I’m not going to lie, it’s cold.”

As the nitrogen vapor pours in, the temperature plunges.

Chris Van Vliet: “Woah, you can see the frost on my gloves here. We’re not joking, it’s cold in here.”

After three minutes…

Chris Van Vliet: *Gasps*

I’m done, and feeling energized already!

Colton Chase: “We can check your skin temperature. You’re at 65 degrees Fahrenheit.”

And that same cryo technology works wonders on your face.

Colton Chase: “The vapor that’s coming out of the facial machine is -240 Fahrenheit. It’s going to close all of your pores. it’s going to basically tighten the skin and you’re going to feel it.”

Chris Van Vliet: “I feel like every time I talk, my face gets tighter. That’s not a bad thing.”

Colton Chase: “That means it’s working.”

Side note, this is my first facial ever. Cool, right? OK, bad joke.

Colton Chase: “When you repeatedly use it, you’re going to encourage new collagen growth and that collagen growth is going to start smoothing out fine lines and wrinkles, and that I think is what everybody’s looking for.”

A facial lasts for 12 minutes and costs $69, and if you’re looking to enter the chamber, Cyro Miami has special for new customers: your first session is just $35.

FOR MORE INFO:

Cryo Miami

430 S. Dixie Hwy #8

Coral Gables, FL 33146

(305) 456-0684

http://www.cryo-miami.com/

