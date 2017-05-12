Charlie Hunnam and Djimon Hounsou fight the good fight in Guy Ritchie’s “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,” which hits theaters this weekend. Deco talked with the stars about the story of a street kid whose life is forever changed when he pulls a sword out of a stone.

For Charlie and Guy, no problem. For Djimon — well, you’ll see.

Djimon Hounsou (as Bedivere): “You’re playing with fire.”

Charlie Hunnam (as King Arthur): “But doesn’t it make the palace burn well?”

“King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” puts a new spin on the story of Camelot and the man who assumes his rightful role as ruler of England.

Director Guy Ritchie knew the material well.

Guy Ritchie: “The essence of the narrative to me is about man’s struggle from his most base level to his most aristocratic, if you will.”

Knowing whose vision would make it on to the big screen sealed the deal for Charlie Hunnam, who plays King Arthur.

Charlie Hunnam: “I immediately, when I was pitched this, or told, you know, the four-word pitch of Guy Ritchie’s ‘King Arthur,’ it just made total sense to me. I just could see it.”

Djimon Hounsou plays Bedivere, leader of the resistance.

Djimon Hounsou (as Bedivere): “I don’t want to push you, but … George?

Tom Wu (as George): “Riots are spreading, not just in Londinium, but across the whole country. People are fighting for you.”

Djimon Hounsou (as Bedivere): “If there was ever a chance, it’s now.”

The CGI in this movie is impressive, but moviegoers will be hooked by the story.

Djimon Hounsou: “They hopefully will get the essence, and certainly the camaraderie with the knights.”

Arthur’s destiny is revealed when he pulls the sword Excalibur out of a stone, so we asked Djimon what the “Sword in the Stone” moment in his life was.

That’s when things got awfully quiet.

Djimon Hounsou: “The, um — I just froze for a second.”

A second? Dude, you froze for 14 seconds. We timed it.

Thankfully, though, Djimon got it together.

Djimon Hounsou: “It would have to be the moment I decided to move to America. That was my ‘drawing the sword’ moment.”

“King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” is an action-packed adventure filled with sorcery, magic and the battle between good and evil. We think you’ll dig it — but let’s leave the last word to Djimon Hounsou…

Djimon Hounsou: “The, um…”

