Canada’s Trudeau sports Star Wars socks on May the 4th

MONTREAL (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has shown off his Star Wars fandom by sporting socks featuring R2-D2 and C-3PO during a meeting with Ireland’s prime minister on the unofficial Star Wars holiday.

May 4, as in “May the Fourth Be With You,” has become a day to celebrate all things Star Wars.

Trudeau made sure to show his spirit despite a high-profile meeting with Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny in Montreal Thursday. Photos show of the event show Trudeau wearing the mismatched Star Wars-themed footwear. One sock shows off the golden C-3PO, while blue-and-white R2-D2 is on the other foot.

Trudeau later tweeted a photo with the note: “These are the socks you’re looking for,” a play on one of Alec Guinness’ lines in the original 1977 film.

