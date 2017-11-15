Burrata and Tomatoes/La Muse Café

A chef uses art as an inspiration for his culinary masterpieces. Time for you to find your muse. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys!

The Chef: Arthur Arnaize

The Restaurant: La Muse Café, Miami

The Dish: Burrata and Tomatoes

Ingredients:

1 pouch burrata (keep refrigerated until ready to serve)

4 Campari tomatoes

2 bouquets of basil – rough chop

4.20 oz pine nuts

3 oz Parmesan reggiano-shredded

2 garlic gloves

Salt, pepper (to taste)

3.5 oz olive oil (for pesto)

1 oz olive oil (for tomatoes)

0.5 oz Balsamic reduction (instructions below)

0.3 oz crushed walnut

Method of Preparation:

Basil Pesto:

Lightly roast the pine nuts in non-stick skillet over high heat until lightly browned (3 to 5 mins maximum).

Add pine nuts, basil leaves, parmesan, garlic cloves, salt, and pepper to food processor. Add olive oil slowly during mix process.

Roasted Tomatoes:

Arrange the tomatoes on a baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil, balsamic reduction, salt and pepper. Cook in oven at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes.

Naan Bread:

At the same time as roasting the tomatoes, toast Naan bread in oven 6 to 7 mins.

Balsamic Reduction:

Add one cup of balsamic vinegar in nonstick pan and bring to boil over medium-high heat.

Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally. Simmer until vinegar has reduce by half.

Transfer to bowl and let cool before using.

To Plate:

When the tomatoes and the bread are ready, arrange a tablespoon of pesto on the center of the plate. Sprinkle crushed walnuts on pesto. Cover with burrata on the center and sprinkle salt and pepper on top. Add two roasted tomatoes on each end of the plate and drizzle with balsamic reduction. Add Naan bread to sides of plate and garnish plate with basil leaves.

Serves: 1

Serving Suggestion: Cold-pressed beet juice — available at La Muse Café

La Muse Café

270 Biscayne Blvd Way Suite 102

Miami, FL 33131

(Located at EPIC Tower, inside Avant Gallery)

(305) 400-0036

www.lamusecafe.com

