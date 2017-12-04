Blake Lively hurt during production of `The Rhythm Section’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Production has been halted on the action-thriller film “The Rhythm Section” after actress Blake Lively was injured on set.

Producers said in a statement Monday that Lively hurt her hand while performing an action sequence. Filming was temporarily suspended. Producers said it would resume as soon as possible.

Lively plays a woman seeking revenge after her family is killed in a plane crash. Jude Law also stars. The adaptation of the Mark Burnell novel is set for release in 2019.

