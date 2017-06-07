(WSVN) – A new place in South Florida lets customers build their own bowls — with all kinds of great tasting treats!! 7’s Belkys Nerey takes us to the place people are buzzing about. Time to grab a bite.

The Chef: Jason Grasty

The Restaurant: Beehive Kitchen in Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Almond Chicken Bowl

Ingredients:

Rustic Rub:

1 lb. paprika

2 oz. dried thyme

2 oz. dried oregano

2 oz. granulated onion

2 oz. granulated garlic

Mix all spices together until fully incorporated.

Gluten-Free Almond Panko Mix:

8 oz. gluten-free panko bread crumbs

8 oz. toasted slivered almonds

Toast the slivered almonds in the oven at 350 for 7-8 minutes until lightly toasted. Allow the almonds to fully cool, then mix with the gluten-free panko and reserve.

Baked Almond Chicken:

1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breast cut into 1 oz strips

8 oz. cornstarch

1 lb. gluten-free breadcrumb almond blend (see recipe)

1 pt. egg wash (whole eggs whisked together)

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. rustic rub (see recipe)

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cut the chicken into one-ounce strips then mix thoroughly with the rustic rub and kosher salt.

Reserve the chicken until the breading station is set up.

Measure out the cornstarch, egg mixture, and panko almond mix into separate pans, creating a three-stage breading station.

Place the seasoned chicken into the cornstarch and coat each piece evenly.

Next, place all of the dusted tenders into the egg mixture and make sure each one is coated.

Place the tenders into the panko/almond mix and gently press each tender so that it is evenly coated.

Place the finished tenders on a baking sheet and place in the oven at 350 degrees and cook for 14-16 minutes.

Finished tenders should be cooked all the way through and light brown and crispy.

To Plate:

Place tenders in bowl and add sides of your choosing.

Serves:

16 tenders

Serving Suggestion:

Miami Vice – cold pressed juice available at Beehive Kitchen

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.