If you like your dinner with a dash of dance and a pinch of party I know just the place for you. It’s Kiki on the River and it’s Miami’s newest indoor/outdoor dining hot spot. Lunch and dinner is served daily and there’s brunch on the weekend. Greek is the name of the game here and nightlife maestro, Roman Jones, is one of the partners at Kiki. So in addition to lunch and dinner daily, and brunch on the weekend a lively scene is always guaranteed.

Here’s what we had:

Greek Salad – how can you not have a Greek salad at a Greek restaurant??? ($18)

Octopus – another staple on any Greek menu, also a must have ($18)

Keftedakia – Greek style meatballs ($16)

Tuna Tartare – served with Kalamata olives, nice touch ($21)

Fried Zucchini and Eggplant Chips – served with a classic tzatziki sauce ($12)

Lobster Pasta – whole lobster, shallots in a white wine reduction and grape tomato puree served over pasta ($36)

Whole Lavraki – fresh Greek Sea bass served up beautifully at the table (MP)

And now just in time for summer a special Kiki on The River’s “Have a Kiki On Me” Happy Hour. Every Friday starting at 5:30PM, the restaurant offers complimentary Greek appetizers, Frosé and a “Have a Kiki on Me” cocktail special – buy a friend a cocktail, and the bartender will send one to you too.

Let’s get this party started. Opa!!!

Kiki on the River

450 NW North River Dr.

Miami, FL 33128

786-502-3243

www.kikiontheriver.com

