Al Gore sounds environmental alarm in ‘Inconvenient Sequel’

Al Gore doesn’t hold a grudge, or maybe he just has a short memory. He’s out to save Florida — the state that cost him the 2000 presidential election. The former vice president is in town with a new movie and a new warning about global warming.

Gore’s new documentary is a follow-up to the Oscar winning “Inconvenient Truth” from 10 years ago, and he says now it’s time to take action.

He’s a man on a mission to save the planet, but this is not a science fiction film. The threat is real and urgent.

Al Gore: “This movement is in the tradition of every great moral movement that has advanced the cause of humankind.”

More than a decade after the documentary “An Inconvenient Truth” highlighted the peril posed by global warming, former Vice President Al Gore is back in part two: “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.”

He says times have changed since his Oscar-winning film hit theaters in 2006.

Al Gore: “We now have the solutions available. The cost of electricity from solar and wind has come down so quickly.”

The movie paints a picture of both progress and resistance to the scientific community’s overwhelming conclusion that humans are contributing to the Earth’s warming.

But there are still those who deny climate change is happening. The question is, why?

Al Gore: “A lot of the large carbon polluters have taken a page from the playbook of the tobacco companies, and they are intentionally creating false doubt.”

The movie is timely, premiering just two months after President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, a global pact to reduce carbon emissions.

Al Gore: “I was disappointed, because, for one thing, I had spent a lot of time talking with him to try to persuade him to stay in the Paris agreement, and I had really thought there was a chance he would come to his senses. But I was wrong.”

Ironically, at the same time an advance screening of the movie played on Miami Beach, the city flooded from torrential rain. It was an “inconvenient” reminder of South Florida’s flood-prone position.

Al Gore: “That’s exactly the kind of weird weather event that’s connected to the climate crisis happening all over the world.”

In the movie, Gore tours the Beach with the mayor and city officials as they showcase efforts to keep the water at bay — everything from summer storms, to king tides and rising sea levels.

He takes the audience from melting glaciers in Greenland to drive home his point.

Al Gore: “I’ll tell you where some of that water’s going — it’s going into the streets of Miami Beach, Florida.”

Gore’s message at the end of the movie? Fight like your world depends on it.

Al Gore: “It is right to save the future for humanity.”

“An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power” opens in major cities on Friday in select theaters within each city.

