Adriana Lima graces Ocean Drive Magazine cover

(WSVN) - Adriana Lima is a Miami resident, a Victoria’s Secret angel, a force in the boxing ring and now, she’s this month’s Ocean Drive Magazine’s covergirl. Is there anything she can’t do? Adriana proved why she’s more than just another pretty face at a party in her honor.

It’s great to be a Victoria’s Secret angel.

Adriana Lima: “I love my job. I really do from the heart.”

For supermodel Adriana Lima, being this month’s Ocean Drive Magazine covergirl is an honor.

Adriana Lima: “I’m really luck to be the chosen one to be the cover.”

It’s a project that literally hits close to home.

Adriana Lima: “I was shooting here in my home, Miami.”

The Brazilian bombshell didn’t hold back admiring her favorite image at a party celebrating the issue at Komodo Miami.

Adriana Lima: “The cover most definitely my favorite shot from the shoot.”

And she shared details from the shoot, which was shot at a house by celebrity photographer Russell James.

Adriana Lima: “It was really this warm vibe and I could not be happier with the results.”

Back inside the fiesta — Adriana sizzled as the guest of honor.

And she stuck to her healthy habits — by keeping a pot of tea at the table.

Adriana Lima: “I’m obsessed with the gym, as you know. Some lifting that I do also for boxing.”

So that’s how you get that angel-worthy bod, the Miami resident says.

Adriana Lima: “I’m here, I’m 35 years old and I’m representing a mature woman.”

And she embraces the role she plays for her generation of women.

Adriana Lima: “I really appreciate how we are aging so gracefully. Women from around the world are not afraid you know, to age and embrace themselves.”

Despite her age, she plans to keep heating up the runways and magazine covers.

Adriana Lima: “I make my destiny, but there are things that come to me. So I think I am blessed enough that I have a little of both. I make my destiny and things come to me so I’m very lucky.”

And she sure knows how to keep us wanting more.

Adriana Lima: “There is definitely a lot of great new things coming up and I can’t wait later on to share with you guys.”

Oh, we can’t either!

