CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of art connoisseurs flocked to South Florida this weekend for a large art showcase that supports a good cause.

More than 200 artists are presenting their work as part of the 67th annual Beaux Arts Festival in Coral Gables.

The two-day event, which kicked off Saturday, drew thousands of people to the Lowe Art Museum on the University of Miami campus.

The perfect way to spend the weekend! @BAMiami 🙌🏻☀️🎨 pic.twitter.com/DKUnwoIYZ6 — University of Miami (@univmiami) January 13, 2018

“The purpose of the festival is to give exposure to new and up-and-coming artists to the community,” said Amy Bales, president of Beaux Arts. “The proceeds that we make, that we have from the festival, go to support the Lowe Art Museum and go towards outreach programs to children in Miami-Dade County.”

The festival offers works in 10 media for a variety of budgets.

