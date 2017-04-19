20-year-old McDonald’s dipping sauce sells for almost $15K on Ebay

(WSVN) - A limited-edition McDonald’s promotional dipping sauce from 1998 sold on eBay for $14,700.

The “Mulan SzeChuan teriyaki dipping sauce” was a tie-in to the animated Disney Movie “Mulan.”

According to FOX25 in Boston, buzz about this auction began after the sauce was mentioned on the Cartoon Network show “Rick and Morty.”

In the product description, the seller — identified on the site as mavericmedi — said he just casually happened upon the sauce.

“I just bought a really old car. While cleaning it, I found a packet of this sauce,” stated the description. “After watching the recent episode of ‘Rick and Morty,’ I went online to see if it was worth anything. Turns out it was.”

Now fans of the cartoon are asking McDonald’s to bring back the sauce. There is also a petition on Change.org has more than 35,000 signatures, according to a report from Time.

When USA Today, reached out to McDonald’s, a spokesperson would not say whether they plan to bring back the sauce. However, the report said, the company doesn’t seem to be ruling it out, especially considering a live action “Mulan” film is in the works for release next year.

