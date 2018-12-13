Winterfest Weekend

Watch our next cold front…

This next cold front one promises to produce severe storms and strong winds around the Gulf coast states. Models are showing it has slowed down a bit, but agree it will cross through South Florida by Saturday morning into early afternoon. By Friday night, look for cloudy skies and a chance for showers with isolated storms possible. This chance is at 50% and will run through late morning on Saturday. Winds will still be out of the Southwest early afternoon along with stubborn clouds. Heading into the evening, winds will turn out of the Northwest and range between 5-10 mph. Gradual clearing will take place and that will lead into a wonderful night of great music and views for the 47th Annual Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade set to take place in the beautiful City of Ft. Lauderdale. The parade starts at 6:30pm (sharp). Make sure if you are planning on going to celebrate the holidays with the Winterfest family, to grab a light jacket. The night will slowly cool down.

Come say hello if you see me around the Riverside Hotel. The official hotel of Winterfest!

Cold front moves through late morning on Saturday. Skies gradually clear and it will get cooler throughout the parade. Hope to see you there! @wsvn @7weather @WinterfestInc pic.twitter.com/YVGQ5oBktn — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 13, 2018

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7