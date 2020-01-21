Wind Chill Concerns Tonight

Computer models are forecast the coldest air in about a year to arrive tonight. Look for widespread 40’s in Broward and Miami-Dade to low 50’s in the Florida Keys.

Winds are expected to be breezy to windy out of the Northwest between 15-25 mph making temperatures feel like the mid 30’s around Broward and Miami-Dade. Therefore, a Wind Chill Advisory starts tonight 7 pm and it will run through Wednesday 9 am. Models have been indicating that feels like temperatures could be near freezing for Southern portions of Miami-Dade. We will continue to monitor for agricultural interests.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY starts tonight and will run through Wednesday morning. Winds will combine with the temperatures to feel colder. Possibly in the mid 30's. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/dqXJFCfCpx — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 21, 2020

We are not used to this type of weather in South Florida and cold spells don’t last long enough, so make sure to practice cold weather safety.

Tonight will be colder! Be sure to dress in layers tonight, bring pets indoors, be careful if you plan on using space heaters by keeping them away from curtains and furniture, and bring potted plants inside. @wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/fqW4OJtT4V — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 21, 2020

Stay warm and informed South Florida!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7