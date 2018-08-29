A wetter pattern is setting up shop for South Florida. High pressure stretching into the Western Atlantic Ocean will remain in control providing for a persistent ocean breeze. This will occasionally drive in a coastal shower and leave us with a chance of sea breeze inland storms developing each afternoon. However, models continue to suggest that a tropical wave currently producing scattered showers and storms over the Lesser Antilles will be traveling around the base of this area of high pressure and arrive for the holiday weekend. If the moisture holds, we will be looking at rounds of rain and storms from Saturday through early next week. Right now, rain chances are up to a 60%.

Wet pattern setting up shop for the long holiday weekend. We are wave watching! @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/z7119urv1C — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 29, 2018

Tropical Update:

A tropical wave is expected to emerge off the West coast of Africa Thursday or Friday and an area of low pressure is forecast to form. It will happen between the coast of African and Cape Verde Islands. The National Hurricane Center has bumped up the chance to a 50% (medium chance) to develop into a depression over the weekend.

Chances going up on far away wave. Low pressure expected to form between the coast of Africa and Cape Verde Islands over the weekend. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/Poupfh0T0P — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 29, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7