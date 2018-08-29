A wetter pattern is setting up shop for South Florida. High pressure stretching into the Western Atlantic Ocean will remain in control providing for a persistent ocean breeze. This will occasionally drive in a coastal shower and leave us with a chance of sea breeze inland storms developing each afternoon. However, models continue to suggest that a tropical wave currently producing scattered showers and storms over the Lesser Antilles will be traveling around the base of this area of high pressure and arrive for the holiday weekend. If the moisture holds, we will be looking at rounds of rain and storms from Saturday through early next week. Right now, rain chances are up to a 60%.
Tropical Update:
A tropical wave is expected to emerge off the West coast of Africa Thursday or Friday and an area of low pressure is forecast to form. It will happen between the coast of African and Cape Verde Islands. The National Hurricane Center has bumped up the chance to a 50% (medium chance) to develop into a depression over the weekend.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7