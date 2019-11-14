Wet At Times

A front has stalled over South Florida and that has provided for times of clouds and scattered showers. The winds have also turned out off the ocean moderating temperatures to warmer values.
Showers will be scattered to numerous on Friday as a stronger cold front approaches. Isolated storms can’t be ruled out late in the day. Skies will start to clear overnight as the front arrives. Winds veer out of the North-Northwest and that should dry up the air and help cool the temperatures.
Computer models have been consistently showing much cooler air making into South Florida for the weekend. In fact, some areas could wake up into the upper 50’s and that is pretty chilly by our standards.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7