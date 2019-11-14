Wet At Times

A front has stalled over South Florida and that has provided for times of clouds and scattered showers. The winds have also turned out off the ocean moderating temperatures to warmer values.

HAVE UMBRELLAS: Continuing cloud cover, passing showers and warmer temperatures expected today. Another cold front arrives Friday night. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/agypby96dr — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 14, 2019

Showers will be scattered to numerous on Friday as a stronger cold front approaches. Isolated storms can’t be ruled out late in the day. Skies will start to clear overnight as the front arrives. Winds veer out of the North-Northwest and that should dry up the air and help cool the temperatures.

Computer models have been consistently showing much cooler air making into South Florida for the weekend. In fact, some areas could wake up into the upper 50’s and that is pretty chilly by our standards.

CHILLY START SUNDAY? Models are trending lower. Some areas of South #Florida could wake up into the upper 50's! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/cEgfB3kp5B — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 14, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7