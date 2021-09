South Florida I’m happy to report that the first half of the weekend will be dry and hot. By Sunday, an ocean breeze takes over and the sea breeze showers and storms expected to develop and slowly push inland. This will be a more typical weather pattern for the area. However, if the moisture holds with a few Westward moving tropical waves, we could be looking at wetter times starting Monday.

RAIN TREND- Saturday is looking hot and mostly dry. However, if moisture holds from a tropical wave moving into the Caribbean with a stalled front to our North, we could be looking at wetter times from Monday through midweek. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/qR3ebnPLok — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 10, 2021

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7