Warming Up Gradually

High pressure is responsible for the quiet and dry conditions in place. Temperatures will be closer to normal by this afternoon as a lighter breeze off the ocean persists.

No major changes expected in the rain department through Saturday evening. However, as high pressure slides East into the Western Atlantic Ocean, the humidity and temperatures climb back to above average for this time of year. Highs will be hot in the upper 80’s over the weekend!

Weak front approaches North Florida early next week to introduce a chance of showers back into the forecast. Temperatures set to remain warm across South Florida.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7