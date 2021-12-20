Fog advisory for inland and metro areas of Dade and Broward through 8 am.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect unitl 8 am for all areas West of I95 in Broward and Miami-Dade and West of US1. Slow down and don't forget to use your low beams. Stay weather aware! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/IegyxlwbCj — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 20, 2021

Isolated to scattered showers possible this afternoon around 4 pm. Not too wet with temperatures staying above average.

DAY PLANNER- A dry & foggy start. This afternoon expect scattered showers & isolated storms forming mainly over the Eastern half of the region including the Atlantic waters. A shower or two possible tonight. Weather gets busier tomorrow ahead of strong cold front! @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/qchk1BDekD — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 20, 2021

Tuesday gets active ahead of a stronger cold front. Christmas cooling on the way!

Severe weather threat is increasing for the state of Florida.

Low pressure develops in the Gulf of Mexico and tracks Northeast where most of the significant weather will take place. We will be watching the leading edge. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has the entire state under a marginal risk of seeing damaging winds, lightning and heavy rainfall. Strong to severe storms possible for South Florida in the afternoon after 4 pm.

Clearing will happen Wednesday morning with clouds thinning out and sunshine filtering through as winds become brisk out of the North-Northwest. This will allow for overnight lows to be back in the 50’s Thursday.

RAIN TREND calling for active weather ahead of a stronger cold front on Tuesday. As low pressure moves across the FL Peninsula, conditions will be favorable for the development of strong to severe storms. Turning drier mid-week with no rain for the holiday! @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/3tNriPfIZ8 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 20, 2021

Therefore, afternoon a very warm December, it should be nice, less humid and cool-ish for the holiday. Near-average temperatures Christmas day. Enjoy!

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7