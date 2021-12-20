Fog advisory for inland and metro areas of Dade and Broward through 8 am.
Isolated to scattered showers possible this afternoon around 4 pm. Not too wet with temperatures staying above average.
Tuesday gets active ahead of a stronger cold front. Christmas cooling on the way!
Severe weather threat is increasing for the state of Florida.
Low pressure develops in the Gulf of Mexico and tracks Northeast where most of the significant weather will take place. We will be watching the leading edge. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has the entire state under a marginal risk of seeing damaging winds, lightning and heavy rainfall. Strong to severe storms possible for South Florida in the afternoon after 4 pm.
Clearing will happen Wednesday morning with clouds thinning out and sunshine filtering through as winds become brisk out of the North-Northwest. This will allow for overnight lows to be back in the 50’s Thursday.
Therefore, afternoon a very warm December, it should be nice, less humid and cool-ish for the holiday. Near-average temperatures Christmas day. Enjoy!
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7