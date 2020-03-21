Warm & Sunny Today with Hotter Temps on the Way!

Good Saturday morning, South Florida!

We woke up to temps well above average this morning. We should be in the mid 60’s when it comes to lows for this time of year.

WARM MORNING: We woke up to temps well above average this morning. We should be in the mid 60's when it comes to lows for this time of year. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/eYOwUt2NXZ — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 21, 2020

It’s a beautiful warm start with mostly sunny skies. More warmth is on the way later today!

Good morning, Miami! It's a beautiful warm start with mostly sunny skies. More warmth is on the way later today! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/fjhBD43Yam — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 21, 2020

Temperatures will continue to run above average for this time of year. An overnight stray shower can’t be ruled out. Enjoy!

DAY PLANNER: Temperatures will continue to run above average for this time of year. An overnight stray shower can't be ruled out. Enjoy! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/L7wsLKfDnc — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 21, 2020

High pressure continues to block out all fronts from moving into south Florida, leaving us with warm and dry air.

High pressure continues to block out all fronts from moving into south Florida, leaving us with warm and dry air. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/YyCCVdUyij — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 21, 2020

Rain chances will continue between 10 – 20% over the next few days. If we see any rain, they will likely be in the overnight or morning hours and will be brief and light. Expect mostly sunny skies!

DRY DAYS AHEAD: Rain chances will continue between 10 – 20% over the next few days. If we see any rain, they will likely be in the overnight or morning hours and will be brief and light. Expect mostly sunny skies! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/s71CMaYGgs — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 21, 2020

Here’s your 7-day forecast! Temperatures heat up by the end of next week.

Here's your 7-day forecast! Temperatures heat up by the end of next week. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/tqk4zju4tI — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) March 21, 2020

Have a great day, South Florida!