Warm & Sunny Today with Hotter Temps on the Way!

Good Saturday morning, South Florida!
We woke up to temps well above average this morning. We should be in the mid 60’s when it comes to lows for this time of year.
It’s a beautiful warm start with mostly sunny skies. More warmth is on the way later today!
Temperatures will continue to run above average for this time of year. An overnight stray shower can’t be ruled out. Enjoy!
High pressure continues to block out all fronts from moving into south Florida, leaving us with warm and dry air.
Rain chances will continue between 10 – 20% over the next few days. If we see any rain, they will likely be in the overnight or morning hours and will be brief and light. Expect mostly sunny skies!
Here’s your 7-day forecast! Temperatures heat up by the end of next week.
Have a great day, South Florida!