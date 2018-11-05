Warm for fall

It’s a nice start to the work week and here’s picture proof from Monday afternoon, along Biscayne Bay. Warmer than usual temperatures remain the rule while a helpful breeze was blowing in from the east and southeast. Those winds are likely to scale back as we move forward this week.

While our local weather is quiet (due to high pressure over the western Atlantic) there’s a storm system causing plenty of problems, coming out of the middle of the country. Severe storms are rumbling across the middle Mississippi River Valley. Some of these are capable of producing tornadoes Monday evening into early Tuesday. These storms are pushing east and severe impacts are likely into the Tennessee Valley with dangerous conditions.

Heading into Election Day, your south Florida weather looks fine. Rain chances stay slim, only as high as 20% through the period. As you head to the polls, expect plenty of warmth.

Unlike last week, there are no Florida fronts on the weather map (for now).

Instead of temperatures in the lower 80’s, average for early November, we’ll continue getting well into the 80’s as the week continues. You may notice a small reduction in warm temperature readings by the start of next week.

The long range forecast indicates a cold front could approach the region as we get into the weekend time frame. That, of course, doesn’t guarantee a temperature difference or even a weather change necessarily. The “key” to the long range forecast involves the jet stream and how big of a trough, or dip, occurs over the eastern United States over time. This jet stream forecast model shows a bowl-like configuration that could evolve into a cooling event for the southeast, including Florida. While we don’t yet know the extent, there’s at least a potential for a push of cooler and drier air to drop southward. The earliest arrival wouldn’t be until early next week. At this point, we’re not yet believers in a major change reaching south Florida (but stay tuned as we see how things play out).