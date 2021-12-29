High pressure in control across South Florida through the start of 2022 keeping conditions mostly dry with above-average temperatures. Other parts of the country will be wet with severe storms possible across the deep South. An area of low pressure is forecast to develop near the Rockies and track Northeast while its associated cold front moves across Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama. This is where the Storm Prediction Center has increase the risk of seeing heavy rainfall, damaging winds and a few tornadoes Friday night through Saturday.

Changes forecast to take place on Sunday for South Florida as the cold front weakens moving down the peninsula. This could produce a few showers, but more importantly bring temperatures back to average early next week. Lows forecast to range in the low 60’s with highs in the 70’s.

2022 will start off above average with temperatures into the mid 80s here in Miami, but in a city like Minneapolis it will be extremely chilly and nearly 90 degrees cooler. @wsvn @7Weather pic.twitter.com/oMnJbBqoJY — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 29, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7