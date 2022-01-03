It’s been a very warm start to the new year in south Florida. On Sunday, many areas across Broward and Miami-Dade even flirted with record high temperatures, in the mid 80’s! The warmth has been holding due to a southerly flow around high pressure. That high, however, is now retreating (in the Atlantic waters). If you’re ready for a weather change, it’s on the way (but it may not be as drastic or long lasting as you might prefer). On Monday, we’ll continue to watch a cold front dive down into the region. Previously, the boundary had a good deal of power. Low Pressure energy was stirring up lots of stormy conditions and pulling down plenty of cold air, behind it. As the front reaches south Florida, however, it’ll be much weaker. No storms are expected and rain will be limited to just some broken showers, arriving anytime Monday morning lasting through the afternoon hours. Then, some “minor cooling” will trail the boundary, late Monday night into Tuesday morning. How cool? Most inland areas will get a quick dose of 50-degree temperatures. This cooling trend will quickly end. By Wednesday (and beyond) winds quickly turn back off the ocean and above average warmth will return. The forecast calls for more days in the lower 80’s along with nighttime temperatures commonly near 70. That kind of set up will feel nice and have many folks heading to the beach. For those of you wanting to experience more of a taste of winter? It’s necessary to wait patiently for a stronger winter front to come our way, and there’s nothing like that in the foreseeable future.

