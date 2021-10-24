We’ve gone a long time without any big swings in our south Florida weather. That’s about to change. The new week is a bit of a Roller Coaster ride, so buckle yourself in and listen up. First, our focus is on rain potential and the chance remains “higher than usual” to encounter a downpour from Sunday through Monday. The reason? There’s a weak, lingering frontal boundary over the region. It’s basically stuck. We won’t get any cooling from this front, but it’ll act as a trigger for developing areas of rain. There will be breaks and the rain activity is likely to be scattered across south Florida, from time to time. So, that’s the initial “Up” in the title to this article. In other words, the rain chances are up, for the early week. The next “up” involves temperatures. They’re going to head higher, before coming down (later in the forecast period). Expect the heat to build with daytime highs close to 90-degrees. The hotter days are due to a switch in winds. From Tuesday through Friday our wind flow will generally come out of the west, or southwest. Even this time of the year (in the middle of the fall season) that flow allows the air to heat up over land and southeast Florida will be basking in summer levels of heat!

If you’re ready for a weather change, that’s also in sight. Temperatures will finally drop down at the end of the week. As of now, forecast models show a stronger cold front heading our way, but it’ll take time. It’s actually still very far away. It will cross the nation from west to east (then sag south). The timing suggests a passage just before the upcoming Halloween weekend. How much cooling is possible? The current thinking is about a 10-degree drop, for both day and night. That would allow nights falling back into the 60’s before too much longer. Stay tuned.

