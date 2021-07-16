A typical Summer pattern if forecast to continue through the weekend as high pressure remains anchored from the Southeast United States and into the Western Atlantic Ocean. The middle and upper levels have dried up significantly, but at the surface there is a little moisture. Therefore, as winds flow in off the ocean, we will see a brief shower early with plenty of sunshine. By the afternoon, sea breeze driven storms (very scattered) develop favoring inland locations. The activity will slowly move into Southwest Florida late afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be near average with no major changes to our weather pattern through most of next week. There could be extra moisture moving in from the Bahamas on Tuesday, but rain chances remain typical between 30-60%.

Today, expect scattered storms and warm temperatures (slightly below average). By tomorrow, we get a bit drier with only spotty storms around. By Sunday, the summertime pattern continues with some storms each day. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/OSLvPSy40l — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 16, 2021

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7