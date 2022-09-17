Another unsettled day is in store for South Florida this Saturday. The day will feature a few morning showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Clouds will build once again and that should hold temperatures down into the upper 80s at most locations.

Tonight should be mostly dry with only a couple showers possible, especially in the early evening hours.

Best chance for sunshine and dry conditions will be this morning, especially across mainland South Florida.



This afternoon and evening, scattered showers and storms along with increased cloud cover does return. pic.twitter.com/5zR8887iXy — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) September 17, 2022

Then on Sunday, the chance for storms will remain existent in the forecast. It shouldn’t be as wet as today but a few showers and storms will stick around, especially in the afternoon.

Looking ahead to next week, rain chances should gradually drop as we welcome Fall on Thursday. But also during the end of the week we will continue to monitor Tropical Storm Fiona. Fiona does not appear to be a direct threat to Florida at this time, but the storm’s closest approach is still 5-7+ days away, so there is still plenty of time for the forecast to adjust and so you are encouraged to continue to monitor this storm.

As of Saturday morning, Fiona is a 60 mph tropical storm located over the northeast Caribbean Sea, bringing rounds of heavy rain to the Leeward Islands through Puerto Rico along with gusty winds. Heavy rain and flooding are the main threats from this storm.

Tonight into tomorrow, Fiona will make its closest approach to Puerto Rico, likely tracking just south of Puerto Rico as a strong tropical storm or low-end hurricane. Therefore, a Hurricane Watch is in effect.

SATURDAY 5AM ADVISORY: Tropical Storm #Fiona continues to impact parts of the Leeward Islands with heavy rain and gusty winds as it moves west over the NE Caribbean.



It is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane once it nears the Dominican Republic Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/7Pno0cMrkh — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) September 17, 2022

Then on Sunday night into Monday, the storm is forecast to make landfall or track just northeast of the Dominican Republic as a Category 1 hurricane. At this point in time, what happens here will determine the long-range outcome of Fiona. Most model guidance tracks the storm through eastern portions of the Dominican Republic, allowing the system to continue strengthening as a hurricane over the southwestern Atlantic with potential impacts to Turks and Caicos and The Bahamas.

Latest weather headlines on what to know about Tropical Storm #Fiona ⬇ pic.twitter.com/XQsSlSRTll — 7 Weather (@7Weather) September 17, 2022

However, there is still some guidance that suggests the storm tracks right into the tall mountains of the D.R. or just to the south of there, which would weaken the storm and could allow it to continue moving generally west-northwest toward Cuba. We’ll have a better understanding Sunday night or Monday what the long range track will pan out to be.

