A weak front moved into south Florida and basically “ran out of gas”. The former cold front is now stationary and generating rain, in favored spots. While colder air has filtered into north and central parts of Florida, south Florida isn’t experiencing a change in temperature. Instead, the front will remain intact for a few days, or maybe fizzle out earlier. The thinking now is that the boundary (or its remnants) will “waver” a bit. On Sunday, models suggest it lifts back northward, albeit slightly. Once that happens, the Keys and Miami-Dade will only see limited rain at best. Still, Broward may get wetter conditions, at times. The warm and possibly damp weather will carry into the start of the work week, so it might be necessary to carry the umbrella during the early week. After that, we’ll turn our attention to another cold front that our forecast models bring down on Thursday. This particular front should be the catalyst for a drying trend. Once winds turn out of the north, as expected during the late week, we should see the end of this showery pattern. Also, temperatures will likely come down, at least to seasonal levels (if not cooler). The current forecast calls for nights possibly dipping into the 50’s by next weekend. Stay tuned.

