Summer-Like Warmth Ahead

High pressure is in control and will continue to block fronts from reaching South Florida through the upcoming week. We can use the rain, but outside of a spotty shower overnight/morning, it will stay mostly dry. By the middle of the week, winds switch out of the Southwest and that will pump in extra warmth. High temperatures will hover close to 90 degrees and nearing records. In fact, next weekend will be Summer-like. Highs will be in the low 90’s and lows into the low 70’s.

What about rain? Maybe some showers early next week as a front tries to make a run for South Florida. Stays quiet and warmer than usual for now.

High pressure will continue to dominate all week keeping fronts away from South Florida. Winds do switch midweek out of the Gulf of Mexico to draw up the Summer-like warmth. In fact, nearing records to close out the week. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/YeYIch03pB — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 23, 2020

