Stormy Setup

South Florida an area of low pressure is developing with a trailing cold front over the Gulf coast states. Computer models throughout the last several days have been consistent in showing that it will be unsettled and stormy Thursday into Friday. Right now, Thursday looks cloudy with times of rain. A strong line of showers and storms will move through between 9pm Thursday and 6am Friday. This line could trigger severe storms capable of producing heavy rains, street flooding, gusty winds over 45 mph, excessive lightning and isolated tornado. In fact, The Storm Prediction Center has placed a good portion of the Florida Peninsula under a slight risk severe storms. The actual front won’t cross through until late Friday. Therefore, look for it to remain windy with slow clearing and cooling into Saturday.

*Gale watch will start Thursday afternoon and run through Saturday morning for the offshore waters.

SPC has placed a good portion of Florida under a slight risk of seeing severe storms Thursday. Look for strong storms moving through South Florida Thursday night into Friday morning. Most of it happening overnight. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/tsFoIuQYoX — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 19, 2018

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7