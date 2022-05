Today it will be steamy once again with strong storms possible developing in the afternoon. They will be mainly focused over the Eastern half of South Florida.

Impacts include isolated damaging wind gusts cannot be ruled out this afternoon and early evening. Also, hail, dangerous lightning and torrential rainfall are concerns.

Less storm activity expected Tuesday.

STEAMY & STORMY potentially this afternoon and evening. Strong storms could develop once again starting inland and pushing toward the East coast. Isolated damaging wind gusts, hail, dangerous lightning and heavy rainfall are the main impacts. @wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/EpXvookK06 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 16, 2022

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7