NEW RECORD- 4.46 inches of rain set a new record at Miami yesterday. This breaks the old record of 1.29 inches set in 1992!

Other areas received a ton of rain as well… Rainfall total at the NWS Miami office on FIU campus got 5.56 inches.

Stalled front will leave South Florida unsettled, so times of on and off rain showers will continue through Tuesday. The front gets enough of a push to clear on Wednesday dropping our rain chances to a 20-30% for Thanksgiving.

What can we expect for Thanksgiving? Drier air filters into the region and outside of a spotty shower, we will have a low-end rain chance. Temperatures forecast to remain low for this time of year with highs in the mid 80’s. Therefore, if you have outdoor dinner plans with family and friends, it should be nice and warm with temperatures in the upper 70’s.

This will set the stage for great shopping weather on Friday. At lease you won’t have to worry about rain!

Next front moves in on Saturday, but models are not consistent in showing a significant cool-down just yet. Most likely temperatures just run 4 to 6 degrees cooler with lower humidity on Sunday.

Have a great day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7