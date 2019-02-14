Rain relief?

We needed a little rain, and we got a lot. As Wednesday began, a huge moisture stream was stirring across Florida. A crossing front triggered one round of rain, then there were more. Heading into Thursday, some drying is shifting our way.

Here’s a look at rain amounts from Wednesday. Marathon racked up nearly two and a half inches of rain, a daily rain record for the Middle Keys!

Cooler air has also made a comeback. It’s due to the passage of a cold front. The brief cooling won’t last very long, so enjoy the break. Wake up readings on Thursday will be close to 60-degrees around Miami and Ft. Lauderdale (our coolest in February, to this point).

Your Valentine’s Day forecast looks fairly nice and mild. It won’t feature a ton of sunshine (but there will be some glimpses). The early part of the day looks mainly dry and cool, with the seasonal 70’s returning in the afternoon. Since our winds will be coming off the ocean by mid-day, a slight shower chance is possible. Watch for isolated showers, not the widespread variety. Ahead for the weekend we’ll see a slow but steady increase in warmth!