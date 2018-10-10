Potentially catastrophic Michael to make landfall around Florida Panhandle

Michael has been strengthening and likely to be a strong Category 4 hurricane making landfall around the Florida Panhandle this afternoon. On the forecast track, it will make landfall between Panama City to Port St. Joe just before 2 pm. Already water levels are rising quickly and reports of 4 ft storm surge flooding came in from a tide station in Apalachicola. Wind gusts have been ranging between 50 – 65 mph. Once Michael interacts with land, steady weakening is expected. It could be a Category 2 hurricane moving through Georgia and down to tropical storm strength over the Mid-Atlantic states through early Friday. This is why tropical storm watches and warnings have been issued in advance.

There are three major worries with Michael.

Catastrophic wind damage possible wherever the center goes through.

Life-threatening storm surge is already occurring along a portion of the Florida Panhandle, Big Bend, and Nature Coast. The worst is expected later today and tonight between Tyndall Air Force Base and Keaton Beach, where 9-14 feet of inundation is possible.

Heavy rainfall from Michael could produce life-threatening flash flooding from the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend region into portions of Georgia, the Carolinas, and Southeast Virginia. Accumulations could range between 4-8 inches with isolated amounts of 12 inches.

#HurricaneMichael winds are now up to 150 mph as it closes in on the Florida Panhandle. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/qrPZAIawlh — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 10, 2018

Here is the latest track of #HurricaneMichael. pic.twitter.com/BhSv2tnZ62 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 10, 2018

