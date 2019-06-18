Pattern Remains Wet

Grab the umbrellas because the pattern is still wet! Showers forecast to develop late morning into the afternoon with storms likely. Some areas will see periods of heavy rains that could lead to localized street flooding as the primary concern. We have seen tons of rain in recent days and the ground is saturated.

Showers expected to develop late morning. Storms likely this afternoon with periods of heavy rain. Flooding main concern. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ricnYIDmE9 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 18, 2019

Computer models are showing that deep moisture will continue to flow in our general direction through Wednesday. By late week, high pressure build back from the Western Atlantic Ocean to help steering winds change out of the East. Therefore, storms will march inland towards Southwest Florida with whatever develops with the daytime heat. Temperatures will climb into the 90’s and feel like the 100’s with more sunshine around. Summer officially starts Friday!

Steering winds out of the SW will continue to pump the deep moisture over South Florida. Showers & storms will start inland & push towards the coast. Good rain chance through Wednesday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/dDRnAfGHAJ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 18, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7