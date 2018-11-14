Near- Record Highs Today

Temperatures will be nearing records for today, especially in Key West. This warmth is all thanks to our next cold front. Most of the models are showing the jet stream taking a dive to the South and helping the front clear South Florida late Thursday. Ahead look for some showers and isolated storms and then the winds to turn out of the North allowing cooler air to filter in. Forecast continues to call for low 60’s both Friday and Saturday mornings. Therefore, start dusting off the sweaters and jackets… By Sunday, temperatures moderate to seasonal values.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7