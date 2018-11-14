Near- Record Highs Today

Temperatures will be nearing records for today, especially in Key West. This warmth is all thanks to our next cold front. Most of the models are showing the jet stream taking a dive to the South and helping the front clear South Florida late Thursday. Ahead look for some showers and isolated storms and then the winds to turn out of the North allowing cooler air to filter in. Forecast continues to call for low 60’s both Friday and Saturday mornings. Therefore, start dusting off the sweaters and jackets… By Sunday, temperatures moderate to seasonal values.

Key West will be coming close to a record today! @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/Z6XVXJ72Wd — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 14, 2018

Temperatures will tumble into the low 60's for both Friday and Saturday mornings. Cool air is on the way! @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/yLg6Dw2gyv — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 14, 2018

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7